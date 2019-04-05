Contreras Deals as Dogs Hang on in Opening Night Pitchers’ Duel

The RiverDogs (1-0) took a 2-0 lead in the second to back their young starter, who didn’t receive the run support to garner his first Class A win despite turning in a 3.38 ERA during his time with Charleston last season. First baseman Eric Wagaman roped a base hit to open the inning before advancing to third after third baseman Nelson Gomez’s fly ball dropped in for a double to right. With runners on second and third, designated hitter Mickey Gasper plated the season’s first run on a groundout to third before second baseman Kyle Gray rapped a double into left field to score a second.