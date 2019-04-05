A few storms, sunshine, warm temperatures this weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A frontal boundary will keep the chance of a few showers and storms in the forecast as we head into the upcoming weekend. Morning rain will give way to a break in the activity around lunch time with a few showers and storms returning during the afternoon and early evening hours. Peeks of sun should temperatures into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. The weather will trend dry tonight, however, areas of low clouds and fog will likely develop by tomorrow morning. It looks like it could be a foggy start to the Cooper River Bridge Run on Saturday morning. The good news is that the rain chance looks very low and the temperatures will be mild in the low 60s for the start of the race. Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky Saturday and Sunday, highs should reach the upper 70s and low 80s. A few showers and storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.