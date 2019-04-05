Lawsuit: Uber driver was involved in 2017 crash that killed Mt. Pleasant pedestrian

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - A lawsuit filed in February states that an Uber driver was behind the wheel when he hit a Mount Pleasant woman in April 2017 who later died.
Tina Bell, 36, died in the early morning hours of April 9, 2017 from injuries sustained in the crash which happened at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Hungry Neck Boulevard near Market Center Boulevard.
A representative of Bell’s estate filed the wrongful death suit against Uber, Rasier LLC (the company responsible for processing payments to Uber drivers), and the driver of the car.
Charges were not filed against the driver, so Live 5 News is not naming him. The driver was never booked into the Charleston County jail, and attorneys for Bell’s estate said Friday that they are not aware of any charges filed in connection with the crash.
The lawsuit states that the driver failed to pay attention to the road in front of him and hit Bell with his 2014 Kia SUV and was acting as an Uber driver within the “scope of his employment” at the time of the crash.
The driver failed to stay in his lane and was driving too fast for conditions at the time of the crash, according to the suit.
The representative of the estate, Martha Bell, is seeking punitive and actual damages.
A suspect was arrested and charged last weekend with the kidnapping and murder of 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson, who went missing the previous Thursday from the Five Points area in Columbia.
Police say Josephson was waiting for an Uber she requested, but got in the wrong car.
In a response to the lawsuit filed March 28, the day before Josephson was reported missing, Uber denied most of the allegations in the lawsuit including the allegation that the Uber driver involved was operating as an employee of the company at the time of the crash.
