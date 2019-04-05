N. Charleston man charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A North Charleston man is charged with criminal sexual conduct and criminal solicitation of a minor after being familiar with teenage girls, Dorchester deputies say.
Ignacio Rodriguez-Avila, 31, of North Charleston is charged with two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct and one count criminal solicitation of a minor.
Rodriguez-Avila was the subject of a extensive investigation conducted by Dorchester deputies.
The victims were all under the age of 13 and were familiar with Rodriguez-Avila, deputies say.
Rodriguez-Avila bond is set for $100,000 on each count.
