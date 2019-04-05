N. Charleston man charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct

Ignacio Rodriguez-Avila (Source: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff | April 5, 2019 at 4:09 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 4:09 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A North Charleston man is charged with criminal sexual conduct and criminal solicitation of a minor after being familiar with teenage girls, Dorchester deputies say.

Ignacio Rodriguez-Avila, 31, of North Charleston is charged with two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct and one count criminal solicitation of a minor.

Rodriguez-Avila was the subject of a extensive investigation conducted by Dorchester deputies.

The victims were all under the age of 13 and were familiar with Rodriguez-Avila, deputies say.

Rodriguez-Avila bond is set for $100,000 on each count.

