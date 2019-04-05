SCDOT crews conducting noise testing for I-526 widening proposal

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working with crews to conduct traffic noise analysis for proposed improvements to I-526 in Charleston County.
The improvements are in regards to a 7-mile widening project.
The project would expand I-526 from four lanes to six lanes between Paul Cantrell Boulevard in West Ashley and Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.
The 7-mile stretch is being monitored 24 hours per day using “meters,” according to a spokesperson for SCDOT.
Some residents have voiced concerns about how the widening might impact traffic and noise in their neighborhoods.
In response, the City of North Charleston and SCDOT held a public meeting to discuss the project several weeks ago.
Plans to widen I-526 have not been finalized yet.
