School holds remembrance day for 5th grader who died after school fight

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - A Colleton County school held a special day to remember a 10-year-old girl who died after a fight in her classroom.
RaNiya Wright died March 27 at MUSC in Columbia, two days after she was airlifted from Forest Hills Elementary School. Family and friends attended funeral services for Wright on Wednesday.
Questions remain unanswered in the child’s death.
Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland and 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone held a news conference on March 29 and said complete results of an autopsy conducted that morning would not be in for several weeks and that it was too early to tell whether any charges would be filed.
The Colleton County School District has asked the community to avoid rumors and speculation about what happened.
But on Tuesday, Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, who represents Walterboro, told her colleagues on the Senate floor some of the rumors being spread about the incident, including claims Wright was kicked or attacked by several students, were false.
Bright Matthews said a substitute teacher was on duty that day and that the incident initially appeared to be a “simple back and forth” between two young girls. When the girls were taken to the principal’s office, Wright suddenly started complaining of her head hurting.
Wright’s families, through their attorneys, have expressed frustration about unanswered questions.
