Summerville’s Flowertown Festival kicks off Friday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to Summerville over the next several days for the Summerville Family YMCA Flowertown Festival, which begins Friday.
The official start is at 9 a.m.
Summerville Police plan to begin closing roads around Azalea Park between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. each morning of the festival depending on foot traffic.
The festival, now in its 47th year, is held in Azalea Park on South Main Street. More than 230,000 people came to the Flowertown Festival in 2018.
All of the funds raised by the annual event go back to the YMCA. For the Summerville Family YMCA, the festival is by far their largest fundraising event of the year.
“All of the funds go back to the Summerville Family YMCA and really help support the community and go back to financial assistance for children to participate in swim lessons or after school care or our programs like Live Strong at the YMCA where cancer survivors get to participate for free,” YMCA spokesperson Kristin Fry said.
That money comes from the more than 200 arts and crafts vendors and 100 business and civic vendors that are participating this year.
“We are really, really huge on hand-built products,” vendor Jim Owens said. “We don’t like anything that’s imported. If you want two or three good, wonderful days, family days, come out and join us. You guys have got a great, beatiful park for the family to walk around in.”
According to an economic report, the direct and indirect effects of the festival last year on our local economy is about $48 million.
The festival is free to attend. Visitors are told to park where they can find a space, but police ask that visitors not park in front of an emergency vehicle or in any areas that are taped off.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.