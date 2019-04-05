Top 10 players Bertens, Sabalenka lose at Volvo Car Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Defending champion Kiki Bertens and third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, both among the top 10 players in the world, lost Thursday at the Volvo Car Open.
Top-seeded American Sloane Stephens, ranked eighth in the world, needed three sets to advance over 14th-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals.
Bertens, the second seed of the Netherlands who's No. 6 in the WTA rankings, fell to 15th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece 7-6 (8), 6-3. Sabalenka, the world's 10th ranked player from Belarus, was defeated by Monica Puig of Puerto Rico 6-2, 7-5 at the season's first clay-court event.
Others advancing to the final eight were No. 5 seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, eighth-seeded American Madison Keys, No. 9 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the 11th-seeded American Danielle Collins and 16th-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia.
RESULTS - APRIL 4, 2019
Women's
Singles - Third Round
[1] S. Stephens (USA) d [14] A. Tomljanovic (AUS) 46 64 64
[15] M. Sakkari (GRE) d [2] K. Bertens (NED) 76(8) 63
M. Puig (PUR) d [3] A. Sabalenka (BLR) 62 75
[5] C. Wozniacki (DEN) d [12] M. Buzarnescu (ROU) 64 36 63
[8] M. Keys (USA) d [10] J. Ostapenko (LAT) 75 62
[9] B. Bencic (SUI) d T. Townsend (USA) 62 75
[11] D. Collins (USA) d K. Kanepi (EST) 76(1) 61
[16] P. Martic (CRO) d J. Pegula (USA) 26 63 62
Women's
Doubles - Quarterfinals
A. Friedsam (GER) / S. Sorribes Tormo (ESP) d [1] N. Melichar (USA) / K. Peschke (CZE) 76(1) 61
[4] A. Groenefeld (GER) / A. Rosolska (POL) d S. Aoyama (JPN) / L. Marozava (BLR) 60 61
ORDER OF PLAY - FRIDAY, APRIL 05, 2019
VOLVO CAR STADIUM start 10:45 am
[WC] C. Beck (USA) / E. Navarro (USA) vs [2] L. Hradecka (CZE) / A. Klepac (SLO)
Not Before 1:00 pm
[9] B. Bencic (SUI) vs [16] P. Martic (CRO)
[5] C. Wozniacki (DEN) vs [15] M. Sakkari (GRE)
[1] S. Stephens (USA) vs [8] M. Keys (USA)
Not Before 7:00 pm
M. Puig (PUR) vs [11] D. Collins (USA)
I. Khromacheva (RUS) / V. Kudermetova (RUS) vs [3] R. Atawo (USA) / K. Srebotnik (SLO)