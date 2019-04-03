West Columbia police searching for 14-year-old last seen on March 18

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department needs your help locating a 14-year-old who was last seen on March 18.
On March 18, 2019 Nazareth Nicolle Sanchez-Peralta was reported as missing and was last seen on Hammond Avenue in West Columbia.
Nazareth is a 14-year-old Hispanic female, standing 5’2″ and weighing 95 pounds with long black hair and French Style Polished nails.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, white/black Vans sneakers, silver stud earrings, and a silver ring on her left ring finger. Investigators have confirmed that the last known time anyone communicated with Nazareth was on March 24, 2019.
Police say foul play is not suspected.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nazareth please contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.