Wrongful death lawsuit filed after fatal 2018 crash with deputies’ SUV in chase

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The family of a Berkeley County man killed in a wreck with two Berkeley County deputies last year is suing the sheriff’s office and its top cop.
The two deputies involved in the crash are not named as defendants in the lawsuit, but instead the legal action is going after the agency and Sheriff Duane Lewis.
Court documents say the two deputies were responding to a burglary call and traveling at a high rate of speed to get there, going approximately 75 mph in a 45 mph zone.
The lawsuit claims as the deputies approached the intersection of College Park Road and Miami Street near Goose Creek, they accelerated through the intersection without activating their blue lights and continued through with speed despite a red light.
Roger Little, Sr.’s family says the deputies’ wanton disregard for the red light and negligence to operate their patrol vehicles in a safe manner led to their loved one’s death, as one of the patrol cars hit Little’s vehicle.
Little’s family is requesting a jury trial and wants to hold Lewis accountable, too, claiming he failed to use reasonable care to supervise his deputies.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they don’t comment on pending litigation.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.