Baseball Drops a Pair of Games at Alabama

Reid Morgan threw up zeroes in the first three innings of game two, but ran into trouble in the fourth as the Crimson Tide started the inning with four straight singles. Alabama scored three runs in the frame on five hits. The score remained the same until the top of the seventh when Jacob Olson hit his 12th home run of the season, a solo shot to left field. Alabama answered in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single from Drew Williamson.