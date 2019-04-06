Charleston police searching for missing woman

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Eden Alexandra Bates who is described as a white female, 5′5," 125 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a purple long sleeved button up shirt, blue jeans and purple shoes.
According to police, Bates was reported as missing by her boyfriend and last spoken to at 1:30 a.m on Saturday.
“Since then, Ms. Bates has not been heard from and is unable to be reached on her cell phone,” CPD officials said."At this time her whereabouts are unknown and CPD Detectives are attempting to locate and confirm her well-being."
Anyone with information can call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.
