Dry Start; Afternoon & Evening Showers Possible

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A warm front should lift through the Lowcountry today and increase rain chances through the day. A few showers are possible this afternoon and evening. Any rain we do get would be light and short-lived! High temperatures should top out near 80 degrees -feeling warm this afternoon! Look for more clouds this afternoon and overnight. Some patchy fog is possible.
Most energy should remain to the south and west of the Lowcountry tomorrow; however, a few showers can’t be ruled out. Temperatures tomorrow should reach into the low 80s.
TODAY: A few showers this afternoon & evening; HIGH: 79.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance; HIGH: 81.
MONDAY: Scattered rain & isolated t-storm; HIGH: 82.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
