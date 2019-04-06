Dry Start; Afternoon & Evening Showers Possible

By Danielle Prinz | April 6, 2019 at 7:22 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 7:22 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A warm front should lift through the Lowcountry today and increase rain chances through the day. A few showers are possible this afternoon and evening. Any rain we do get would be light and short-lived! High temperatures should top out near 80 degrees -feeling warm this afternoon! Look for more clouds this afternoon and overnight. Some patchy fog is possible.

Most energy should remain to the south and west of the Lowcountry tomorrow; however, a few showers can’t be ruled out. Temperatures tomorrow should reach into the low 80s.

TODAY: A few showers this afternoon & evening; HIGH: 79.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance; HIGH: 81.

MONDAY: Scattered rain & isolated t-storm; HIGH: 82.

Forecaster Danielle Prinz

