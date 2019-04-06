Long Balls, Sharpe Propel Tigers To 5-1 Win Over No. 8 Louisville

Sharpe (5-1) earned the win by giving up just four hits, one run and one walk with seven strikeouts. The freshman righthander allowed just one Cardinal to advance past second base during his outing. Holt Jones pitched the final 2.1 innings to record his third save of the season. Detmers (5-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded four hits, five runs and two walks with 10 strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched. Detmers had surrendered just five combined runs in his first seven starts of 2019.