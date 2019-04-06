Longtime SC Sen. Ernest ‘Fritz’ Hollings dies

It’s been my great honor to know Fritz Hollings all my life. My grandfather helped Fritz with his first Statehouse race in 1948. My father continued that work on later campaigns. And when, fifty years after his first election, Fritz asked me to help with his final Senate race in 1998, I was happy to carry on that family tradition. As I’ve said before, Fritz made so much history over so many years, it took three generations of Tecklenburgs to support just one generation of Hollings.