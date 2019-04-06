Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (4/5)

Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (4/5)
Photo Source: Platinum Papers / MGN
April 6, 2019 at 11:29 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 11:29 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - No game. The Holly Hill native is batting .200 with a HR and 2 RBI

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - Did not play in a 3-2 loss to Cleveland. The Stratford alum is batting .200 with a HR and 4 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 5-3 loss to San Diego. The Stratford alum is batting .000

AAA

International League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-1 in a 10-6 loss to Charlotte. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .333

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in a 5-4 win over Indianapolis.

AA

Eastern League

James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in an 11-1 loss to Erie

A-Short Season

New York-Penn League

Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game

Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game

Rookie

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.