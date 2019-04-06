McLarty’s Gem Lifts Cougars to 5-1 Win Over JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. --- Griffin McLarty (Buckner, Ky.) tossed his second complete game of the season, Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) reached base four times and stole bases, and Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.) drove in two runs to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a 5-1 win over James Madison on Friday evening in Colonial Athletic Association play.
College of Charleston (20-11, 5-2 CAA) never trailed and scored four times in the opening three innings to pick up its fourth straight CAA win. The Cougars finished with five runs on 11 hits, and held James Madison (18-13, 2-5 CAA) to one run on five base knocks. Charleston capitalized on 13-of-22 advancement opportunities, and did not allow a JMU baserunner past first base until the seventh inning.
Davey drove in two runs with an RBI single and a solo home run as part of a 3-for-5 night to pace the offense. Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) and Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) each collected two hits and scored once, as Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a third-inning single.
Hart reached base four times with three singles and a hit-by-pitch, plated one run, and swiped two bags to move into sixth on the program’s all-time list with his 61st career stolen base. The speedy second baseman also moved into a tie for ninth on the single-season leaderboard with his 26th theft of the campaign, and with his three singles, now ranks fifth all-time with 174 career one-baggers.
McLarty spun his third career complete game with a masterful performance, holding James Madison to one run on five hits while striking out eight to lower his season earned run average to a miniscule 1.46. The reigning CAA Pitcher of the Week has allowed only two runs and struck out 35 in his last 31 innings over four starts.
Brady Harju led the way for James Madison with a 2-for-4 night, as Fox Semones drove in the Dukes’ lone run with an RBI double in the seventh. Conor Hartigan scored the Dukes only run as part of a 1-for-4 effort.
Kevin Kelly allowed five runs on nine hits over seven innings to take the loss for James Madison. Lliam Grubbs surrendered two hits and one walk over two innings of relief.
Charleston returns to the diamond on Saturday in game two of the series against James Madison. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. in Harrisonburg, Va.