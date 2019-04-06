McLarty’s Gem Lifts Cougars to 5-1 Win Over JMU

Hart reached base four times with three singles and a hit-by-pitch, plated one run, and swiped two bags to move into sixth on the program’s all-time list with his 61st career stolen base. The speedy second baseman also moved into a tie for ninth on the single-season leaderboard with his 26th theft of the campaign, and with his three singles, now ranks fifth all-time with 174 career one-baggers.