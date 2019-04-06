Troopers investigating fatal early-morning crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one man was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in the Huger area.
The driver of a 2018 Toyota pickup was driving west on United Drive at approximately 12:29 a.m. when the truck ran off the right side of the road, according to SCHP Cpl. Judd Jones.
The truck then overturned and stuck trees, he said.
EMS took the driver to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, Jones said.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.