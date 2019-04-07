Baseball Wins Extra-Inning Thriller at Alabama

The Gamecocks scored a pair of runs in each of the first two innings. In the first, Noah Campbell led off the game with a single. He scored all the way from first as TJ Hopkins’single turned into a two-base error. Hopkins came across on a Luke Berryhill single. In the second, Chris Cullen doubled to lead off the frame. He went to third on Brady Allen’s single. Alabama loaded the bases, intentionally walking Campbell. George Callil drove in a run with a single through the left side and Hopkins brought in Campbell with a single to left center.