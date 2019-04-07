Battery Down Independence in Southern Derby Cup Matchup

Ian Svantesson scored his third goal of the season to put the Battery up 1-0 in the 21st minute. It’s his third goal in four matches this season as the Swedish forward looks ahead to a double-digit scoring season. Forward Romario Piggott created the chance at the edge of the box as he danced around two Charlotte defenders before getting off a low shot into traffic. The ball took a favorable bounce forward and Svantesson pulled a defender with him in lunging to the ball. Svantesson got just enough on it to slip it past the goalkeeper for the first goal of the match.