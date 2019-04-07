Buccaneer offense explodes in series finale win Sunday

FARMVILLE, Va. – Charleston Southern scored four runs in the first inning and never took their foot off the gas on their way to a 16-3 win Sunday to take the finale from Longwood at Buddy Bolding Stadium.
CSU (12-24, 2-10 Big South) scored a season-high 16 runs on a team-best 18 hits and scored nine runs in the fifth inning on their way to the largest margin of victory of the season. Senior southpaw Cody Maw was also brilliant on the mound holding the Lancers (9-22, 4-8 Big South) until the seventh inning.
Six different Bucs had multi-hit games in the win led by a three-hit, five-RBI performance from Reid Hardwick while Justin Dahill scored a team-best three runs in the win.
The Bucs jumped out early in the first thanks to two walks and a pair of hits and never looked back as they reached a 14-0 lead before Longwood finally broke through in the seventh and CSU added two-more in the ninth for the final tally.
Five Bucs also drove in multiple runs led by Hardwick’s five – his Sunday hit parade made him the first CSU batter to drive in five in a single game.
How They Scored
· Charleston Southern turned two four-pitch walks and a pair of hits into four runs setting the tone for the rest of the game.
· A fifth run came across in the fourth inning before a nine-run explosion in the fifth broke it wide open at 14-0 before the Lancers collected a hit.
· Senior southpaw Cody Maw tossed a gem Sunday carrying a no-hitter into the bottom of the seventh – the longest no-hit bid for a Buccaneer pitcher this season.
· The Lancers finally got a hit on an infield single, then scored three runs in the inning, but never threatened the CSU margin.
· CSU added two-more in the ninth on an RBI single and bases-loaded walk before Jordan Bridges tossed the final six outs striking out the final batter.
News and Notes
· Charleston Southern collected a season-high 18 hits and 16 runs in the win headlined by a nine-run fifth frame.
· Cody Maw carried the longest no-hit bid of the season into the bottom of the seventh before an infield single started a three-run frame.
· Jason Miller and Payton Holdsworth each extended their respective streaks in the win with Miller making it 15-straight with a knock and Holdsworth claiming a 13-game on-base streak.
· Maw also collected his second win of the season tossing at least 6.0 innings for the fifth time over his last six starts.
Up Next
CSU closes their road swing with a trip to national power Clemson Tuesday night before hosting Gardner-Webb over the weekend at CSU Ballpark. First pitch Tuesday is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN3 from Doug Kingsmore Stadium.