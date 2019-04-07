Bucs fall in pair of one-run games Saturday at Longwood

FARMVILLE, Va. – Charleston Southern staged a late comeback effort in both games Saturday, but Longwood escaped with a pair of one-run wins 3-2 and 7-6 from Buddy Bolding Stadium.
In game one, Longwood (9-21, 4-8 Big South) struck first in the third inning before CSU (11-24, 1-10 Big South) answered with a two-spot in the fourth but couldn’t muster anything else the rest of the way. Game two saw the Bucs strike first in the opening frame but a four-run second swung momentum back into the Lancer dugout.
CSU had another three-run response in the fourth to tie it 4-4, but Longwood had one more big inning scoring three and taking a 7-4 lead before holding on in the ninth.
Jason Miller collected five hits to lead the CSU offense across two games and extend his streak to 14-striaght, but CSU couldn’t drive in key runs down the stretch to overcome the early holes.
Game 1 – Longwood 3, CSU 2
How They Scored
- Longwood scored first in third inning behind two hits and a walk for a 1-0 margin, but CSU came right back with two in the fourth for a 2-1 lead.
- In the two-run fourth, CSU scored their first run on Ryan Stoudemire’s RBI double then a passed ball for the 2-1 margin. The inning was set up by Jason Miller’s leadoff double – his second of the week before Stoudemire drove him in.
- Longwood got two back in the seventh to retake the lead at 3-2 where it would stand.
News and Notes
- Jason Miller collected yet another three-hit day in the game one loss smacking his team-leading second triple in the two-run fourth innings.
- Reid Hardwick also collected two-more hits in the first game joining Miller as the lone two with multi-hit performances.
- Payton Holdsworth also extended his on-base streak to 11-straight.
Game 2 – Longwood 7, CSU 6
How They Scored
- CSU struck first with an unearned run to open the ballgame and take a 1-0 lead off Longwood starter Andrew Melnyk.
- After a perfect first inning, the Longwood bats erupted for four runs in the second to take the 4-1 lead and leaving the bases loaded.
- The Bucs had a big frame of their own up their sleeve scoring three times in the fourth on just one hit – Miller’s leadoff single.
- A pair of bases-loaded walks made it 4-4 in the top half, but another Lancer rally in the bottom half gave them the lead once again as they held on down the stretch.
- CSU tried one final time with two runs in the ninth, but left the tying run at second.
News and Notes
- Miller extended his hit streak to a team-best 14 on the season with two-more knocks and two runs scored.
- Freshman outfielder Kyle Horton also collected three-more knocks and drove in a run before scoring as Horton and Miller collected five of CSU’s eight hits.
- Holdsworth drew a pair of walks in the game two loss as well as Brooks Bryan and Javon Martin. Holdsowrth’s two free passes lengthened his streak to 12-straight reaching safely.
Up Next
Charleston Southern and Longwood end the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. with the Bucs looking for a win in the finale.