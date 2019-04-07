Bulldogs Get Shutout In Series Finale

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel could not overcome a slow start in falling to Mercer, 10-0, Sunday afternoon at Joe Riley Park.
Game Information
Score: Mercer 10, The Citadel 0
Records: The Citadel (10-22, 3-6 SoCon), Mercer (15-17, 4-5 SoCon)
Series: Merce wins series 2-1
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Riley Park)
Key Plays
· The Bears strung together six-straight hits in the first inning to plate seven runs.
How it Happened
· Mercer struck quickly in the first inning as they collected eight hit and pushed across seven runs in the inning.
· The Bears added to the lead in the fourth as a run scored on a double play, and the second scored on an error.
· Mercer scored its final run in the eighth inning.
Inside the Box Score
· The Bulldogs had opportunities to score as they had the leadoff hitter on in the second, fourth and sixth innings.
· The ‘Dogs put the first two on in the sixth, but failed to scratch across a run.
· The Citadel finished 1-for-15 with runners on base and 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
· A trio of ‘Dogs had multi-hit games. Tilo Skole went 2-for-3, while Tyler Corbitt and Bryce Leasure each went 2-for-4.
· Dylan Spence (2-4) took the loss after allowing seven runs on eight hits in one inning of work.
· Tanner Hall (4-3) tossed six shutout innings to pick up the victory.
· A trio of freshman had strong outings out of the bullpen. Jordan Flanders allowed two runs, one earned, in his three innings of work.
· Cameron Reeves struck out two in his one inning.
· Ches Goodman made his debut on the mound and allowed one hit in a scoreless inning of work.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to action Tuesday evening as they welcome College of Charleston to Riley Park. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Postgame Quotes
Head Coach Tony Skole
“Obviously, it is tough to win a game if you don’t score any runs. I thought offensively we had some good at bats, hit some balls hard, but we just couldn’t get that big hit when we needed it. We were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and 1-for-15 with runners on so that makes it difficult.
“I tip my cap to Mercer. They came out and swung the bats in that first inning. They have a guy on and one out and you are waiting for that double play ball against a sinker ball pitcher, and they get six hits in a row. They doesn’t usually happen, especially against a guy like Spence.
“Their hitters came out and separated from us early, but it was good for our younger pitchers, Flanders, Reeves and Goodman, to come out and throw well. I am very proud of them.”