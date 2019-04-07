Clark Pitches Clemson Over No. 8 Cardinals 6-3

Clark (7-0) earned the win by giving up just one walk with two strikeouts in facing just three batters over the minimum. He threw 77 pitches (47 strikes), including no more than 13 in an inning, and did not allow a Cardinal past first base until the eighth inning. Carson Spiers registered the last two outs of the game to record his ninth save of the year. Louisville starter Nick Bennett (4-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven hits, five runs and two walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.