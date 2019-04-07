Comeback Cougars Strike Again to Complete Sweep of Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. --- Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.) delivered a two-out, two-run single to cap a five-run eighth inning, and complete the College of Charleston baseball team’s 10-8 sweep-clinching come-from-behind victory over James Madison on Sunday afternoon in Colonial Athletic Association play.
The victory marks College of Charleston’s (22-11, 7-2 CAA) 14th comeback win of the season, and keeps the Cougars even with Elon (18-14, 7-2 CAA) atop the CAA standings. Charleston pushed across 10 runs on 11 hits – including five for extra bags – and four walks to reach double digits for the sixth time this season. James Madison (18-15, 2-7 CAA) finished the afternoon with eight runs on nine base knocks, including four for additional bases.
Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs, as Davey collected two hits and plated two runs. Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) reached base five times in a 2-for-2 effort, and homered for the second straight game with a solo bomb in the sixth to reach the 30-home run mark for his career.
Cross Holfert (Laurinburg, N.C.) and Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) each went 2-for-5 as Dixon drove in one with an RBI triple in the eighth. Clay Hunt (Fort Hill, S.C.) provided a key hit for the Cougars with a leadoff homer in the eighth to kick-start the comeback. Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) reached on a fielder’s choice and recorded his 30th stolen base of the season in the eighth.
Josh Price (Dillion, S.C.) got the nod and went three and one-third innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out four. Brooks Lucas (Greenville, S.C.) struck out five over the next four and two-third innings, and was credited with his third win of the season. Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) fanned two in a perfect ninth to claim sole possession of second place on the program’s all-time saves list with the 21st of his career.
Brady Harju provided much of the offense for James Madison with five RBI, including a seventh-inning grand slam. Harry Brown went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored as Michael Morgan added an RBI of his own.
Joe Williams surrendered one run on three hits and struck out three over the first four and one-third innings for the Dukes. Brett Ayer and Dan Goggin combined for four runs on four hits over the next two and two-thirds, before Matt Marsili was touched for three runs without the benefit of an out in the eighth. Nick Robertson allowed two unearned runs over two innings to take the loss.
Charleston returns to the diamond on Tuesday when the Cougars make the short trek to Joe Riley Park for a 6:30 p.m. matchup with The Citadel.