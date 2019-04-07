Cooper River Bridge Run is much more than a 10K

Thousands attended the 42nd annual Cooper River Bridge Run on Saturday. While there were a handful of winners who took home cash prizes, others said the race stands for more than just money.
For many people, it’s about the support from other runners and the southern hospitality.
“Definitely the comradery,” runner and Charleston native, Joshua Hollington, said. “On top of the comradery you already see in the Charleston area.”
For other runners, the 10K was a family affair. Cousins, Yoland Jefferson and Michelle Lindsey, ran with their friend Sharon Sowell.
“Everybody’s super nice to each other and supportive,” said Jefferson. “If you look like you’re about to trip, a stranger will make sure you don’t fall... they’ll say, ‘Are you okay?’ While cheering you on.”
Some runners, like Chanell Brown, used the run to promote a good cause.
“We pick a charity to support every year and we try to raise money in support of the charity,” Brown said. This year, they supported the Epworth Children’s Home.
Joshua Hollington said by the end, his legs were burning, but he had a good time.
“I first ran it when I was in the first grade and it’s been a while since then, so I wanted to do it again," Hollington said.
Many participants and spectators also wore mustaches on the race route this year. The mustaches are in tribute to Julian Smith, the man who served as director of the Cooper River Bridge Run for more than 20 years.
Smith died in March after a battle with glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer.
