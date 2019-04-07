Two dead after vehicle accident on Rifle Range Road

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District worked a car accident last night that left two dead at the 2600 block of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
The crew arrived on scene to find a single-vehicle that crashed into a tree on the side of the road at Rifle Range Road between Hamlin and Six Mile Road, The roadway was closed for a few hours, but is now back open again.
Charleston County EMS, Coroner’s Office, and Vol. Rescue squad all were on scene for assistance with the accident.
Mount Pleasant Police continues to investigate the cause of the single car collision.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.