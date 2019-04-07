Fireflies Stall RiverDogs’ Hot Start as Wagaman Continues Tear

COLUMBIA, S.C. – With the game tied at 2-2 heading into the eighth inning, the RiverDogs had a chance to do something no Charleston team had done since 2008 on Saturday at Segra Park. Catcher Hayden Senger’s go-ahead, RBI double in the bottom of the eighth lifted the Columbia Fireflies to a 3-2 win over Charleston, spoiling what would have been the RiverDogs’ first 3-0 start to a season since the '08 campaign.
First baseman Eric Wagaman continued the best start at the plate for a RiverDogs (2-1) hitter this year, reaching base three times and hitting a double for one of Charleston’s five hits on the night. The California product is now 4-for-9 with two walks at the dish to start the season.
The RiverDogs lineup had several chances to break a tie game that had stood since the third. Despite having their leadoff batter aboard in four straight innings from the sixth onward, they couldn’t capitalize, leaving five men stranded in the contest.
Charleston got out to a 2-0 lead for the third straight game when third baseman Nelson Gomez plated his first pair of runs on the season in the first, knocking in Isaiah Pasteur and Josh Stowers, who each reached on consecutive singles.
Columbia (1-2) struggled to barrel up Yankees’ No. 29 prospect Tanner Myatt to start the night, managing just one hit over his four innings of work. Walks would come back to cost the former College of Charleston commit in his Dogs debut, however, as two of his four free passes scored to even up the game in the third.
Jio Orozco (0-1) cruised through his first three innings of relief until getting into a jam in the eighth, when he gave up two doubles, including the go-ahead strike on an 0-2 mistake to Senger. Following the go-ahead knock, he clamped down to retire the next three batters to keep Charleston within striking distance.
Newcomer Bryce Hutchinson (1-0) threw three scoreless innings of relief to garner the win after arriving to the ballpark just an hour before first pitch. The Mets were forced to make four roster additions prior to the game because of a pair of Fireflies injuries on Friday night.
Upcoming
With a chance to win their opening series of the season, the RiverDogs send flame throwing righty Luis Gil, the Yankees’ No. 13 prospect, to the hill in a Sunday finale from Segra Park. The Fireflies are scheduled to send right-hander Christian James in opposition. Sunday’s contest can be tuned into starting at 2 p.m. on “The Big Talker” 1250 WTMA in the tri-county area and online via the TuneIn Radio app.