Fireflies Stall RiverDogs’ Hot Start as Wagaman Continues Tear

COLUMBIA, S.C. – With the game tied at 2-2 heading into the eighth inning, the RiverDogs had a chance to do something no Charleston team had done since 2008 on Saturday at Segra Park. Catcher Hayden Senger’s go-ahead, RBI double in the bottom of the eighth lifted the Columbia Fireflies to a 3-2 win over Charleston, spoiling what would have been the RiverDogs’ first 3-0 start to a season since the '08 campaign.