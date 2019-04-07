Funeral held for 4-year-old killed in DUI crash

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Friends and family gathered at the Parker-Rhodes Funeral Home on Saturday to remember the four-year-old girl who died after a crash blamed on a suspected drunk driver.
Hundreds of Colleton community members, friends and family members of Aryah Thomas attended her funeral to pay their respects as she was laid to rest.
Balloons were released at the site of her grave honor her one last time.
Aryah Thomas’ mom, Christen Thomas, says she will never hear her daughter call her “mommy” ever again all because of the man who police suspect was driving under the influence.
“Our lives will never be the same. In a split second our lives changed and now every day I will wake up and remember this pain all over again,” Thomas said.
Her mother says she wants her daughter’s death to be a reminder that when you drink and drive, it’s not just your life you’re jeopardizing.
The family says they have one charge for the community.
They ask that anyone who has been drinking to stop and spell Aryah’s name, “a-r-y-a-h,” in hopes that they will choose to not get behind the wheel.
