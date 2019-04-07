Garnet Rallies for a 28-16 Win Over Black

A crowd estimated at 25,832 was on hand on a beautiful Saturday afternoon in Columbia, mostly to watch two young quarterbacks duel for the number 2 role behind incumbent signal-caller Jake Bentley. Neither quarterback would disappoint, as redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner went 10-of-23 for 185 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and added eight carries for 60 yards, while true freshman Ryan Hilinski completed 24-of-36 passes for 206 yards on the afternoon, including completions on each of his first eight attempts. In limited snaps, Bentley was 9-of-14 for 96 yards and a touchdown.