King Street closed Monday due to Storm-water Tunnel repair

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - On Monday morning April 8, 2019, King Street between Calhoun and George Streets will close to traffic.
Around 8 a.m. repairs are being made to a collapsed storm-water tunnel brick archway. The roads will then reopen at 4 p.m. each day until the repairs are complete. The repair work to the archway is expected to take between three to five weekdays to finish, followed by an additional weekday for resurfacing of the roadway.
City of Charleston Director of Stormwater Matthew Fountain issued statement regarding the closing of the streets “We apologize for the inconvenience, and will work to make these repairs and safely reopen the street as quickly as possible," he said.
B & C Land Development Inc. will be conducting the repairs.
