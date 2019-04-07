Late Runs Cost The Citadel on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel allowed seven runs in the top of the ninth inning to fall to Mercer, 10-3, Saturday afternoon at Riley Park.
Game Information
Score: Mercer 10, The Citadel 3
Records: The Citadel (10-21, 3-5 SoCon), Mercer (14-17, 3-5 SoCon)
Series: Series tied 1-1
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Riley Park)
Key Plays
· After tying the game in the eighth, the Bulldogs could not find the strike zone in the ninth as they walked five and hit one in the inning, allowing seven runs to score.
· Tyler Cobitt singled to left with two outs in the fifth, but Lane Botkin was called out at the plate trying to score from second.
How it Happened
· Mercer got on the board with two outs in the first inning on a Kel Johnson solo home run to left center.
· The Bears added to the lead in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Angelo DiSpigna and a single to left from Trevor Austin.
· The Bulldogs got back into the game in the home-half of the inning after Tyler Corbitt and Ben Peden hit back-to-back one-out singles. Bryce Leasure followed with a two-run double into the corner in left.
· The Citadel nearly tied the game in the fifth inning after putting two runners on with two outs. Tyler Coribtt singled to left, but Lane Botkin was called out at home on a bang-bang play to end the inning.
· The Bulldogs tied the game in the eighth inning after Tyler Corbitt and Ben Peden delivered back-to-back one-out singles to put runners on the corners.
· Leasure followed by putting a bunt down the third-base line that allowed Corbitt to avoid the tag and tie the game.
· The ninth inning was one to forget as the Bulldogs walked five batters and hit another in allowing seven runs to score. The Bears collected only two hits in the inning, one being a two-run double off the bat of Kyle Dockus.
Inside the Box Score
· The game featured a one hour and 17 minute rain delay as the game approached the top of the seventh.
· The game was moving along swiftly as it took just one hour and 18 minutes to play the first six innings.
· Shane Connolly had another strong start as he gave up just three runs on five hits and three strikeouts over 6.0 innings.
· Mercer starter Kevin Coulter allowed two runs on four hits over 6.0 innings.
· Bother pitchers threw 71 pitches before being removed during the rain delay.
· Alex Bialakis (0-3) suffered the loss after allowing on runs on one hit and three strikeouts over 2.1 innings.
· Sawyer Gipson-Long (3-3) surrendered one run on three hits over 2.0 innings to pick up the win.
· Tyler Corbitt led the offense by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
· Bryce Leasure finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
· Ben Peden collected two hits and has collected five-straight multi-hit games.
On Deck
The teams will play the rubber game of the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.