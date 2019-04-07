Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (4/6)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-5 with a double (1), a run scored and a K in a 6-4 win over Baltimore. The Holly Hill native is batting .200 with a HR and 2 RBI

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-5 with a double (1) and 2 K’s in a 7-2 loss to Cleveland. The Stratford alum is batting .200 with a HR and 4 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 6-4 loss to San Diego. The Stratford alum is batting .000

AAA

International League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-4 in a 6-2 Charlotte. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .200

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in a 7-4 win over Indianapolis.

AA

Eastern League

James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 3-2 win over Erie

A-Short Season

New York-Penn League

Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game

Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game

