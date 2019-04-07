McRae, Wondrack Power Cougars to 6-5 Comeback Win Over JMU

Wondrack went 2-for-4 with a single and a go-ahead three-run home run in the fifth, as McRae clubbed his fourth home run of the season with two outs in the ninth to put the Cougars in front for good. Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) reached base twice, and tied his career-high with three stolen bases to move into a tie for fifth on the program’s single-season list with his 29th theft of the season. Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) drove in a run with an RBI double in the second, as Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario) collected his 10th RBI of the campaign.