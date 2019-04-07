McRae, Wondrack Power Cougars to 6-5 Comeback Win Over JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. --- Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) launched a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the ninth inning, and Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) added a three-run shot in the fifth to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a 6-5 come-from-behind win over James Madison on Saturday afternoon in Colonial Athletic Association play.
With the win, College of Charleston (21-11, 6-2 CAA) pulls even with Elon (17-14, 6-2 CAA) atop the CAA standings and clinches its second conference series of the season. The Cougars posted their 13th comeback win of the campaign in the effort, and tied a season-high with seven stolen bases. Charleston pushed across six runs on eight hits – including three for extra bases – while James Madison (18-14, 2-6 CAA) scored five runs on 12 base knocks.
Wondrack went 2-for-4 with a single and a go-ahead three-run home run in the fifth, as McRae clubbed his fourth home run of the season with two outs in the ninth to put the Cougars in front for good. Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) reached base twice, and tied his career-high with three stolen bases to move into a tie for fifth on the program’s single-season list with his 29th theft of the season. Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) drove in a run with an RBI double in the second, as Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario) collected his 10th RBI of the campaign.
Steven Cook (Westminster, Md.) tossed four solid innings in relief after a rough start for Tradd James (Sumter, S.C.). Cook held James Madison to one run on three hits and struck out one in his outing, before Josh Price (Dillion, S.C.) was touched for one run in one and one-third frames. Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) picked up the win with two and two-third scoreless innings that included two strikeouts.
Trevon Dabney reached base four times and launched a two-run homer to pace the JMU offense, as Brady Harju plated one in a 2-for-5 effort. Fox Semones and DaVonn Griffin each went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Nick Stewart got the start and lasted four innings, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks. Shelton Perkins surrendered three runs on three base knocks and struck out five in four and two-thirds to take the loss.
Charleston returns to the diamond on Sunday in the series finale against James Madison. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. in Harrisonburg, Va.