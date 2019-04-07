Rays Stun Atlanta With Last Minute Goal

Kozun put South Carolina in front 1-0 with the opening goal of the game at 9:09 of the first, knocking home a rebound after an initial shot by defenseman Cameron Heath for his 16th tally of the season. Heath’s d-partner Ryker Killins was credited with the second assist on the play.Askew added to the lead in the final minute of the first, scoring his 16th of the season by redirecting a pass from Andrew Cherniwchan past Glads’ goaltender Sean Bonar and into the back of the net. The second assist on the team’s second strike of the contest came to Mason Mitchell and SC had a 2-0 lead at the end of the opening frame.