Soccer game played in honor of RaNiya Wright

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Lowcountry United Soccer League laced up their cleats for a special cause Saturday. They played their game in honor of ten-year-old RaNiya Wright who passed away after a school fight. The team will also be donating a portion of ticket sales to the Wright family to help cover any medical expenses.
Some of the Lowcountry United players say that going into this game they knew that it carried more weight than usual.
“This game is for her, everything we do out there is for her,” Justin White, the team captain says.
The match began with a moment of silence in honor of Wright’s passing, but that wasn’t the only way the group made sure she was remembered. Each player had on a black arm band to remind each other that every move they made on that field Saturday night was one in honor of the young girl. To continue the theme of the night, the teams also paused the game at the tenth minute of the match to have a minute of applause to remember the ten-year-old.
“We wanted to do something special for RaNiya’s family,” Alan Bahadori, the league’s founder says.
Alan Bahadori says he spoke with Wright’s mother before he planned the game and she said she hopes change can come from the game in her daughter’s honor.
“She supported it,” Bahadori says. “She really wants the message to get out and we want to get the community together to stand together to begin a dialogue that’s helpful.”
The team captain says he’s proud that he and his team can help the grieving family in any way possible.
“To get everyone out together in togetherness and love since it’s a tragic time for the family and community,” White says.
Bahadori says he isn’t sure exactly how much money was raised, but says there were over 300 people who attended so he is looking forward to counting the results.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.