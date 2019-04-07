Unsettled Weather Continues; Rain Chances Increase Next 2 Days

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A damp and mild start will give way to a warm afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers are possible throughout the day with the possibility for an afternoon thunderstorm. Look for plenty of clouds as warmer, more humid air moves north.
Overnight lows should stay very mild, in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Expect morning temperatures to feel mild most of the week.
Monday should begin mainly dry; however scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two are possible for the afternoon and evening hours. Any thunderstorms that develop could become severe- stay weather aware!
TODAY: Cloudy with a few showers; HIGH: 77.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated t-storm. HIGH: 81.
TUESDAY: Overcast with scattered rain, isolated t-storm possible; HIGH: 80.
WEDNESDAY: Warm and mostly cloudy, isolated shower possible; HIGH: 78.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
