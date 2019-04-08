Afternoon & Rain & Storm Chance; Strong/Severe Threat

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Plenty of moisture, warm temperatures and some upper-level energy will help the development of strong thunderstorms later today, mainly west of the Lowcountry. Out ahead of the main system, an isolated, late afternoon thunderstorm is possible for the area. The main line of activity should move closer to I-95 around dinnertime. At this point the question will be how much daytime heating will be left for any storms that do move into the area.
Stay weather aware as the main threat would be damaging winds with a storm that does develop. High temperatures are expected to approach 80 degrees under a southerly breeze and increasing clouds. Overnight lows should drop to the mid/upper 60s and possibly set a ‘warmest low’ record.
Heavy rain at times, gusty winds, and some t-storms are possible Tuesday as the next storm system moves through. Have the umbrellas! Drier air moves in Wednesday.
TODAY: A few aft’n showers, increasing storm chance; HIGH: 81.
TOMORROW: Cloudy with scattered rain & t-storms; HIGH: 78.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun, drier; HIGH: 76
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm; HIGH: 78.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
