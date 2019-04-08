Afternoon & Rain & Storm Chance; Strong/Severe Threat

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Plenty of moisture, warm temperatures and some upper-level energy will help the development of strong thunderstorms later today, mainly west of the Lowcountry. Out ahead of the main system, an isolated, late afternoon thunderstorm is possible for the area. The main line of activity should move closer to I-95 around dinnertime. At this point the question will be how much daytime heating will be left for any storms that do move into the area.