CCSD board approves new rules to keep the peace after protest shut down last month’s meeting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board voted on Monday to make changes to its board meeting protocol after last meeting in March was brought to a halt by protesters.
The new policy is intended to preserve civility and allow business to be conducted in an environment of personal respect and courtesy.
As part of the new policy, everyone in attendance of a meeting are “deemed to have consented to a search of their person and property.” The policy also states that district security personnel could conduct blanket, random or reasonable suspicion searches of people and their belongings.
The rules also outline that people must refrain from behavior that disrupts the meetings.
The new rules are as follows:
- People must refrain from irrelevant, repetitive, overly long comments, or comments of a personal attacking nature.
- People must refrain from the use of profane, abusive or obscene fighting words.
- People must refrain from conduct that disrupts conduct of meeting.
- Individuals in attendance must refrain from conduct that creates or has the potential of creating, provoking or participating in any type of disturbance involving physical contact.
- The rules also show that members of the public may not approach the board.
- Signs will also not be allowed.
- Any person who engages or disrupts a meeting will be asked to leave. The rules show that if that person doesn’t leave they may be escorted out.
The rules apply to anyone in a school board meeting.
The board voted 5 to 2 to approve the new policy. Board members Chris Collins and Kevin Hollinshead voted no.
Collins said by not allowing people to bring signs to meetings, that impedes on their first amendment rights. Collins also said that searches should not be apart of these new rules.
In Monday’s meeting there were signs that the protocol was already set in place. A sign was posted blocking public access to the front of the room where board members are seated.
There was also a change in meeting setup with a table lining the front of the room, so members of the public couldn’t approach the board has they had in the past.
