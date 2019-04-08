CCSD put on ‘fiscal watch’ for issues with system that logs time for hourly employees

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education has put the Charleston County School District on “fiscal watch” for issues related to compliance with the system used to log the time put in by hourly employees.
A letter dated April 1 from State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman states in part “The SCDE’s review of the 2018 annual audit incidate the Charleston County School District’s findings 2018-001 and 2018-002 identify defeciencies and material weaknesses that could have a significant effect on the financial condition of the district.”
District spokesman Andy Pruitt says the “fiscal watch” is connected to issues with “Kronos compliance” which is the system the district uses to track hours worked by hourly employees."
Pruitt added that the district was informed of a pending “fiscal watch” designation back in February and at that time the district put a response together which outlined a corrective action plan to address the deficiencies.
A more formal fiscal recovery plan will be prepared within 60 days.
“The letter from Secretary Spearman is broadly stated in terms that imply a much more serious fiscal situation than the specifics in the audit findings cover,” Pruitt said. “While this formal designation by SCDE is being taken very seriously, the District has been aware of the issues and has taken corrective action to improve the deficient areas. We strongly re-affirm for the Board and public that the District is very fiscally sound, and this action by the SCDE does not call that into question.”
The letter states that the district board of trustees may appeal the fiscal declaration to the state board within 10 days and then the state board must hold a hearing on the appeal within the next 30 days after an appeal is filed.
