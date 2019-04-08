Charleston’s Hominy Grill announces it will close this month

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An award-winning downtown restaurant has announced plans to shut down after nearly 24 years.
The Hominy Grill, located on Rutledge Avenue, posted a message to its Instagram account Monday afternoon announcing it will close its doors on April 28.
The restaurant’s menu offers Southern staples like shrimp and grits, she crab soup and fried green tomatoes. In the post, the restaurant thanked its loyal customers and staff.
“It is hard to say goodbye to all of this,” the post states. “However, after careful deliberation, we’ve decided that we’re ready for the next chapter.”
The post did not provide a specific reason for the move.
Hominy Grill won the 2008 James Beard Award for Best Chef Southeast.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.