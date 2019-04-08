‘Charlie didn’t deserve this’: Family speaks about homeless man found dead outside of SC restaurant

WIS spoke with Charles’ parents, Jud and Betsy Crane, on Sunday. They said 35-year-old Charles Crane, known as Charlie, had a great heart and was very happy-go-lucky. Jud Crane said his son has had a difficult life and at the time of his death was homeless. He adds Crane had been to places all over the United States, staying in Columbia for a little more than a year before his death.