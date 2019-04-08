City of Folly Beach considers stricter noise rules

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Folly Beach City Council will meet to consider changes to the noise ordinance on Tuesday.
This includes changes to rules for beach noise, short-term rentals and more.
The law allows the city to grant a temporary exemption to activities that would otherwise violate the law.
The ordinance also looks at increasing the fines for repeat violators of the law.
If passed, the new rules would ban street performers.
The ordinance says special events hosted by renters in short-term rentals may not include outdoor amplified music which includes bands.
A councilman says they've received several complaints that people can hear music coming from homes blocks away.
The changes would also prohibit amplified music in any open-air or open-window area above an establishment in the commercial district's first level. This includes roof decks or second-floor rooms with open windows.
It also bans music with profane or explicit lyrics in the public right-of-way of the commercial district.
There are also new rules proposed for noise on the beach.
Noise on the beach that can be heard more than 30 feet away from the source is not allowed. This includes noise from residential or business properties.
Violators of the noise ordinance could be fined up to $500 or face up to 30 days in jail. With the new proposal a second offense could have a fine of up to $1,087 and jail time.
If a business receives two citations in a 30-day period, an official will review the establishment’s business license to determine if the noise constitutes a nuisance or if a suspension or revocation is warranted.
Folly Beach City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, to discuss the ordinance.
If you’d like to see the full ordinance and all of the proposed changes you can visit this link.
