Deputies arrest woman accused of falsely reporting armed robbery, taking money

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies arrested a woman they say falsely claimed to have been the victim of an armed robbery.
Hilary Kaye Daniels, 27, of Charleston, is being charged with making a false report, Sgt. Rick Carson said.
Deputies responded to Space Shop Storage Monday on Ashley Phosphate Road at approximately 1:05 p.m. where an armed robbery had been reported, he said.
Deputies say Daniels claimed an armed man had entered the business and left the business with money, but that after about two hours into the investigation, detectives took the alleged victim into custody. Carson said investigators determined Daniels took the money and hit it.
The money was recovered at the scene, he said.
Daniels was being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center pending a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.
