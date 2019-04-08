Deputies: Man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender more than 3 times

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are asking residents to keep an eye out for a wanted man.
Dexter Tyrone Scott is wanted for two bench warrants for failing to appear as a sex offender and drug cases. He also has an active warrant for failing to register as a sex offender more than three times, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Roger Antonio.
He is known to possibly frequent the James Island, North Charleston and Wadmalaw areas, Antonio said.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact a warrants deputy at 843-529-7391 or for immediate assistance contact consolidated dispatch at 843-743-7200.
