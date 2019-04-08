Deputies watching state lawmaker’s home, offices after threatening Facebook comment

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are helping monitor the home of a state lawmaker after a potential threat was posted on a Facebook group.
The home of Rep. Peter McCoy, a Republican from Charleston, is being monitored after a comment posted to the Freedom Action Network of South Carolina Facebook group appeared to threaten the lawmaker, McCoy said.
The comment has since been deleted, but a commenter allegedly threatened to shoot McCoy because McCoy helped stop a bill from advancing on the state House floor.
A post from Thursday at 6:53 p.m. urged members to click a link to “demand your state representative restore our gun rights by passing H.3456 before the ‘cross-over’ deadline next week.”
If passed, the post claims, the bill would legalize open carry of handguns, legalize concealed weapons without a permit and recognized concealed weapons reciprocity with every other state.
“This shouldn’t even be a debate with a Republican-controlled legislature,” the post states.
McCoy’s Columbia and Charleston officers are also being monitored, he said.
