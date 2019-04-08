Dispatch: Crews responding to possible explosion at Wando Terminal

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Crews are responding to a possible explosion at the Wando Terminal, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.
Details about what happened are limited at this time. Several people reported hearing and feeling a loud boom in the area. No flames were visible from the port’s entry on Long Point Road.
Mount Pleasant crews are responding to the scene where trucks were still entering the port normally. No streets have been shut down at this time.
The call came in at 4:05 a.m., dispatch said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
