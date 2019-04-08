DNR investigating beheaded alligator found near Shem Creek Sunday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Investigators are looking into an alligator that was found beheaded near Shem Creek on Sunday.
“Our dispatch office confirmed that we did get that information yesterday via our Tip 411 line,” SCDNR spokesman David Lucas said. “The call was given to a Charleston County Officer and is under investigation.”
A photo of the alligator shows that its tail was also missing when its body was found.
Lucas added that the case doesn’t have a lot to go on other than the remains of the animal which he said could have washed up from somewhere else after being dumped.
Investigators are asking that anyone with additional information call the SCDNR law enforcement hotline at 1-800-922-5431 or via tip using a cell phone here. You can remain anonymous
