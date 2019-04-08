Driver hospitalized after truck catches fire at Wando Terminal

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - A driver was hospitalized after a truck caught fire at the Wando Terminal early Monday morning.
Crews initially responded to the scene as a call for a “possible explosion” from Charleston County consolidated dispatch at 4:05 a.m.
“A mechanical vendor truck caught fire on the Wando Welch Terminal early this morning," SC Ports spokeswoman Erin Dhand said. “Charleston County Fire and Rescue responded to the incident and transported the driver to a hospital for medical care.”
Several people reported hearing and feeling a loud boom in the area. No flames were visible from the port’s entry on Long Point Road.
Trucks were still entering the port normally throughout the morning and no streets were shut down.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
