Emergency crews respond to fatal accident in North Charleston Sunday night

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston emergency crews responded to a fatal accident in North Charleston Saturday night.
The accident occurred in the on Dorchester Road near Apartment Boulevard, according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor.
The call came in at 7:49 p.m., dispatch said.
Dorchester Road between Michaux Parkway and Apartment Blvd is closed in both direction at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for additional details.
